Contrasting Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) & American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% American Eagle Outfitters -5.50% -1.82% -0.56%

Volatility and Risk

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and American Eagle Outfitters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.05 -$7.80 million N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters $4.31 billion 0.88 $191.26 million $1.48 15.45

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Destination XL Group and American Eagle Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Eagle Outfitters 0 8 10 0 2.56

Destination XL Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.86%. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential downside of 18.79%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Destination XL Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

