Contrasting Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Bullfrog Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.53% -1.50% Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -256.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bullfrog Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog Gold has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and Bullfrog Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -32.13 Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fission Uranium and Bullfrog Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bullfrog Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Bullfrog Gold.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Bullfrog Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 5,250 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Kopr Resources Corp. and changed its name to Bullfrog Gold Corp. in July 2011. Bullfrog Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Grand Junction, Colorado.

