Contrasting PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PTC Therapeutics and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 4 9 0 2.57 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $63.08, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.98%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -123.19% -76.10% -24.60% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.52% -96.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $306.98 million 14.59 -$251.58 million ($3.45) -19.02 Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.05

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300, a second live replicating vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 that employs bovin parainfluenza virus as the vector. In addition, the company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, which is in Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, as well as in Phase 2 studies for agitation in Alzheimer's disease and alcohol use disorder. Further, its products include TNX-1300, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of life-threatening cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR (tianeptine oxalate controlled-release tablets) that is in Phase 1 development for depression; and TNX-1900, an intranasal oxytocin as a non-addictive treatment for migraine and cranio-facial pain. Additionally, its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600, a triple reuptake inhibitor for posttraumatic stress disorder; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody to prevent and treat organ transplant rejection and autoimmune conditions; and TNX 1700, a recombinant modified form of Trefoil Family Factor 2 to treat gastric and pancreatic cancers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

