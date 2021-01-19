CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.71. 328,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 256,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

