CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

CCAP stock opened at €14.99 ($17.64) on Friday. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a one year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $384.73 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.79 and a 200-day moving average of €16.11.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

