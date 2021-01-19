Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CLM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 240,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

