Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. 83,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,299. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

