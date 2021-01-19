Cortex (CTXC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and $6.04 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.90 or 0.00531758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.23 or 0.03912622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015706 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

