Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.13 on Tuesday, reaching $354.03. 144,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,240. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

