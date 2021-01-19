Craig Hallum Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $142.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,722,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,384,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

