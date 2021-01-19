Credit Suisse Group Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,390. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $382,343.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

