Credits Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $42,373.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

