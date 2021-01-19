Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 103,568 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 444,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. 13,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,400. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.