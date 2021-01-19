Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,200. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

