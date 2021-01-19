Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

CVX stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $94.30. 167,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.