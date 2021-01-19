Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $2.80 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,660. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $92.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

