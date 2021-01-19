Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $16.18 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 612,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,176,000. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 242,997 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 6,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

