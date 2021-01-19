Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $5.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. 21,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $77.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

