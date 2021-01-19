Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.26. 118,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The firm has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.80 and its 200 day moving average is $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

