Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

CRTO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 16,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Criteo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Criteo by 755.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Criteo by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Criteo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

