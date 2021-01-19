Critical Contrast: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIAGEN has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44% QIAGEN 11.18% 17.51% 8.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and QIAGEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 1 1 5 0 2.57 QIAGEN 1 8 9 0 2.44

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. QIAGEN has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and QIAGEN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 615.69 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -6.79 QIAGEN $1.53 billion 8.11 -$41.46 million $1.43 37.99

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Vir Biotechnology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides assay content consumables, such as kits, assays, reagents, and controls for identification and analysis of sequence-specific targets, such as DNA, methylated DNA, bacterial DNA, RNA, and miRNA with various technologies, such as PCR, pyrosequencing, and hybridization in assay and array format, as well as oligonucleotide synthesis, siRNAs, and bisulfite conversion; custom-developed and configured enzymes and products; assay foundation consumables; modular PCR system, one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, fully integrated medium to high throughput PCR test analysis, and specialized instruments; and custom laboratory and genomic services. In addition, the company offers predefined and custom next-generation sequencing gene panels (DNA and RNA), library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc., CLIA-certified laboratories, and NuProbe Global. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

