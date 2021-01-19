Critical Review: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94% TPG RE Finance Trust -41.56% -6.29% -1.50%

Volatility and Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.00 $267.38 million $2.29 12.94 TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 2.41 $126.31 million $1.76 6.09

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

