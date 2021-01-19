Critical Survey: SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -24.48% -23.58% Bio-Techne 32.69% 12.20% 8.09%

Risk & Volatility

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 6 5 0 2.45

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $297.60, suggesting a potential downside of 15.40%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -22.32 Bio-Techne $738.69 million 18.39 $229.30 million $3.86 91.13

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.