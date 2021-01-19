Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on the stock.

CRDA stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Monday, hitting GBX 6,304 ($82.36). 211,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,361.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,085.85.

About Croda International Plc (CRDA.L)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

