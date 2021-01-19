Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,244,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 over the last ninety days. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

