Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 785,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE SNP traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. 3,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

