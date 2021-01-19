Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 225.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,157 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,410. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

