Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

