Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,363. The company has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $80.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

