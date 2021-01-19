Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Raymond James by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,363. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

