Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.41. 36,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.