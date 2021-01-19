Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,995 shares during the period. Crown comprises 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.63% of Crown worth $85,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

