CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $82,534.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00116765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00073659 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00246862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,704.96 or 0.97356098 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.