CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in CSX by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley cut CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,331. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

