CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) & The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Critical Analysis

CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CTN Media Group alerts:

This table compares CTN Media Group and The E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.90 -$18.38 million $0.05 314.00

CTN Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The E.W. Scripps.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CTN Media Group and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The E.W. Scripps 0 0 4 0 3.00

The E.W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.07%. Given The E.W. Scripps’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The E.W. Scripps is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares CTN Media Group and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps 2.05% 5.80% 1.44%

Summary

The E.W. Scripps beats CTN Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTN Media Group Company Profile

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CTN Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTN Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.