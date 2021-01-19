Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 151,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at $593,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Curis by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213,434 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

