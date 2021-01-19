Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $720.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.