CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 736,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

