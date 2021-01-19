CVS Health Co. (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 1st

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

CVS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. 696,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,399. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

