CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 9th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 166,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

