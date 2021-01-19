CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,428. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
