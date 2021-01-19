DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $43.48.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

