Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 2,293,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,904. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of -11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.