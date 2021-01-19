Dana Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -414.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

