Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.56

Shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 37996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danimer Scientific stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Danimer Scientific comprises approximately 3.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

