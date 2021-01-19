DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0797 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $46,074.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,196.31 or 1.00136079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

