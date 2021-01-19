Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Sells C$19,000.00 in Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,481,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,421,390.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$68,000.00.

Shares of CVE:DM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.19. 2,301,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,995. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.25 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. Datametrex AI Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

