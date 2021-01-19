David Pujades Sells 7,675 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $275,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $113,564.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

RVLV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 769,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,722. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

