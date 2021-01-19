Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 23.9% in December

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.10. 380,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

