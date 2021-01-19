Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.99. 1,420,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,679. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.16.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

